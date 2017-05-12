I-T launches e-facility to link Aadhaar with PAN

Aadhaar Card, (Representational image) Aadhaar Card, (Representational image)

Following complaints by people about difficulties in linking their Aadhaar details with Permanent Account Number (PAN), the income tax department on Thursday launched a new e-facility for linking the two identity numbers in an easy manner. The department’s e-filing website — http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ — now has a new link on its homepage for connecting the two unique identities of an individual.

The Finance Act, 2017 had made it mandatory for taxpayers quote Aadhaar or enrollment number for Aadhaar for filing income tax returns effective July 1. Following the decision, there were reports of individuals facing issues in linking the details of the two unique identities, especially when they had different spelling of their names on the two identity documents or had used initials in one document and full name in the other.

The new online facility requires a person to punch in his PAN number, Aadhaar number and the exact spelling of the name as mentioned on the Aadhaar card.

“After verification from the UIDAI, the linking will be confirmed. In case of any minor mismatch in Aadhaar name provided, Aadhaar OTP (one time password) will be required,” the department said in its advisory to taxpayers and individuals.

The OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number of the individual as provided in the Aadhaar database.

It urged them to ensure that the date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar are exactly the same, to ensure linking without failure.

“There is no need to log in or be registered on e-filing website (of the I-T department). This facility can be used by anyone to link their Aadhaar with PAN,” it said.

