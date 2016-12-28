Latest News
  • Vinod Kambli rejects BJP MP’s claim of discrimination in cricket owing to Dalit background

Vinod Kambli rejects BJP MP’s claim of discrimination in cricket owing to Dalit background

BJP MP from Delhi Udit Raj had claimed that Vinod Kambli's Dalit background was the reason he never found success in cricket.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 28, 2016 11:15 am
Vinod Kambli, Kambli, Udit Raj, BJP MP, BJP MP Kambli, Kambli discrimination controversy, Dalit discrimination in cricket, cricket discrimination, india news, latest news, indian express Former cricketer Vinod Kambli. (File Photo)

Soon after BJP MP from Delhi Udit Raj controversially claimed it was former cricketer Vinod Kambli’s Dalit background that led to his exclusion from the game, Kambli hit back at the prominent Dalit face of the ruling party saying he did not agree with the statements.

Udit Raj had earlier tweeted,”Vinod Kambli you should not be shy of accepting that you are a Dalit and that was the reason of your exclusion from cricket”.

To this the former Indian cricketer responded saying he does not “support his statements” and asked him to “refrain from using his name”.

Earlier, Udit Raj had sought reservation in cricket for Dalits, a demand that the BCCI rubbished. He had also alleged that there is discrimination in the selection process in BCCI.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News