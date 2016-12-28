Vinod Kambli rejects BJP MP’s claim of discrimination in cricket owing to Dalit background

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli. (File Photo) Former cricketer Vinod Kambli. (File Photo)

Soon after BJP MP from Delhi Udit Raj controversially claimed it was former cricketer Vinod Kambli’s Dalit background that led to his exclusion from the game, Kambli hit back at the prominent Dalit face of the ruling party saying he did not agree with the statements.

Udit Raj had earlier tweeted,”Vinod Kambli you should not be shy of accepting that you are a Dalit and that was the reason of your exclusion from cricket”.

To this the former Indian cricketer responded saying he does not “support his statements” and asked him to “refrain from using his name”.

“Mr Raj, I don’t support any of your statements. Hence, i request you to refrain from using my name!!!” http://t.co/diQRrR0bFU — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 27, 2016

Earlier, Udit Raj had sought reservation in cricket for Dalits, a demand that the BCCI rubbished. He had also alleged that there is discrimination in the selection process in BCCI.

