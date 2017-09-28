I pray for those who kept me captive, says Father Tom Uzhunnalil

On demands made by his captors, Father Tom said, “Initially they asked who’ll help me-govt or Church? After that don’t know what they did.” (Source: ANI photo) On demands made by his captors, Father Tom said, “Initially they asked who’ll help me-govt or Church? After that don’t know what they did.” (Source: ANI photo)

Related News Kerala priest rescued from ISIS captivity in Yemen arrives to meet PM Modi

Praying for peace and harmony in the country and also for those who kept him captive in Yemen, Catholic priest from Kerala Father Tom Uzhunnalil on Thursday said, “Such kind of war may end in this world and everybody be able to live peacefully and harmoniously. I have prayed for those who kept me (captive). They gave me food and didn’t harm me physically.”

On demands made by his captors, Father Tom said, “Initially they asked who’ll help me-govt or Church? After that don’t know what they did.”

Thanking God for his rescue from the Islamic State captivity in Yemen, Catholic priest from Kerala Father Tom Uzhunnalil said, “I thank almighty God for all that happened, all the different individual child from the holy father, all the leaders of our country, the leaders of different countries and the people.”

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Uzhunnalil said, “Now I have become the property of not only my family, I understand that I now belong to the entire world. God has a mission for all of us and mine mission must have been to be present for those sisters looking after the old and the dying ones.”

Father Tom on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “He was happy that I am freed. He said take care of your health now.” The Kerala priest was abducted by Islamic State operatives in Yemen on March 2016 and was released on September 12 this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App