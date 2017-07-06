I hope I will be able to visit Mumbai… live there: Moshe to PM Narendra Modi

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, one of the survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in Jerusalem, Israel on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB) Jerusalem: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg, one of the survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in Jerusalem, Israel on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo/PIB)

IT was an emotional meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. “Aapka swagat hai humare desh mein,” Moshe said in his welcome speech for Modi. “I want to ask you something from all of us: Please continue to love me forever. Thank you. And always remember my parents. I live in Afula, but I remember our connection to Nariman House…. I hope I will be able to visit Mumbai and when I get older, I live there…. Dear Mr Modi, I love you and the people in India,” he said.

He then gifted a photograph to Modi. “Thank you for your very, very special gift,” Modi said. “Come and stay in India, and Mumbai. You are most welcome. You and all your family members will get long-term visas. So you can come anytime and go anywhere,” he told Moshe during the meeting.

Moshe was two when his parents, Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg, serving as emissaries of the Chabad in Mumbai, were killed along with six others by terrorists at Nariman House, also popularly known as Chabad House. He now lives with his grandparents — Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg and his wife Yehudit Rosenberg. Now 10 years old, Moshe goes to a yeshiva (religious school). He is still very attached to his nanny, Sandra Samuel, who picked him up and ran from the Chabad House, saving his life during the 26/11 attack.

“I thank you, Prime Minister, for making this important gesture…. This is an expression of our commitment to fight the bad and work for the good, and I think this is what marks this visit. It’s a partnership to seek the good, to defend the good, to achieve the good,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

