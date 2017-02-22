I have stood for what I have believed in and I say what I feel with the power of my pen: Captain Amarinder

Newly-elected Amritsar MP Capt Amarinder Singh . Express photo by Sumit Malhotra Newly-elected Amritsar MP Capt Amarinder Singh . Express photo by Sumit Malhotra

“It feels odd to hold a book which is your story, and see your life staring you in the face,” reflected Captain Amarinder Singh, at the release of the authorized biography titled ‘Captain Amarinder Singh, The People’s Maharaja’ (Hay House), written by Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh.

A work of five long years, the biography is the life story of the Maharaja and an absorbing account of the various facets of his personality and life — as a Maharaja, Army officer, and one of the most prominent individuals in Punjab politics. Extensive research, interviews with Singh, members of his family, friends, close associates — the biography is replete with incidents and anecdotes and attempts to bring closer to the public the life and times of Singh and also contemporary Punjab and the many issues it has faced and is facing.

“It’s with great responsibility and humility that I bring to the public this book. It has been a challenge and an expedition, but an enthralling one. I was lost in discovering another life. My subject never asked for any insertion or omission, and never controlled or directed the biography, which is one of the main challenges in an authorised biography. This is the first biography written on Punjab’s contemporary politician. I hope it can set into motion many conversations and I can also add a chapter to it after the election results, with a belief and a prayer for a new Punjab,” said Khushwant, at the release of the book on Tuesday evening.

Starting with the historical background of the Patiala kingdom to the childhood of Amarinder, his days in the army and then the arena of Punjab politics and the many battles won and lost by Amarinder, with another one’s results waiting to unfold, the biography traces an eventful journey. “Captain jokingly said let us release the book before the election results are out. At least we will have an audience assured,” said Khushwant. Talking about the biography, Amarinder remarked how you judge your life differently and how people look at it in an entirely varied way. “Life carries on, there are so many phases and each one is special and has an impact on your personality, be it the school years, military, political career.Bullets or ballots, it is the same. You have to execute what you believe in, and right now, there are so many things we need to do in Punjab for a bright future for our younger generation. I don’t remember seeing the manuscript, but I am sure Khushwant has done justice to the work and ultimately, it’s for the readers to decide, and I hope we can add more chapters to it.”

The author describes the biography as an honest account of the Captain’s life and times, and insightful for it captures the diversity of his many facets and Punjab’s contemporary state of affairs. It was in 2012, when Amarinder had lost two elections and many had almost written him off, that Khushwant felt there was a story waiting to be told. “He did ask me who would read it, but it was decided in a matter of seconds that we would do the book,” recalls Khushwant, who incorporates into the book crucial events that have impacted Punjab, and also chronicles in detail Amarinder Singh’s five-year tenure as chief minister. “As an author myself, I wasn’t apprehensive at all, and if you ask me the defining moments of my life, it would be tough to choose, but yes, my career in the Army was most special, and if things had gone the way I wanted them to, I would not have been in politics,” Amarinder said. He also spoke at length about the dark days of terrorism in Punjab, the efforts to pull Punjab back from the brink, his complete dismay and agony during Operation Blue Star, describing it as a loss of faith and heritage.

Trust and objectivity, added Khushwant, were paramount to writing the biography, and putting things into perspective. “I had to connect the dots, and I left nothing to do so, recording 100 hours with him, and talking to innumerable people,” adds Khushwant, who also looks at the private life of the Maharaja and his many interests and passions.

“I have stood for what I have believed in, and I say what I feel with the power of my pen, and we are all looking forward to March 11. I think people want stability, peace, and better governance. You can’t take the voter for granted and Punjab needs a change and revamp. March 11 is also my birthday, and it is after 15 generations that someone will cross the age of 75, so yes, it is a special day,” sums up Amarinder. “With my political experience, I think we will have plus-minus 65 seats.”