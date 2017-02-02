I expected the govt to be apologetic about demonetisation: Ghulam Nabi Azad’s attack in Rajya Sabha

Congress General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo) Congress General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File photo)

Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad attacked the Centre and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on demonetisation in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. “Your (BJP) government forced a pregnant woman to deliver her child while standing in a queue. What more will you do?” Azad, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said. Azad’s comments came a day after the presentation of the Union Budget for 2017-18.

“Money is being seized across the country. Did it reach these places through banks? It is black money circulated via backdoor transactions. For first time in history, notes were printed without the photograph of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and there were notes with printing only on one side,” he said. “I expected the government to take less credit and be a little apologetic about demonetisation,” he added.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley defended his government’s decision on demonetisation in his budget speech on Wednesday and said that the “effects of demonetisation will not spill over into the next year”. He added that demonetisation “will have an epoch making impact on our economy and the lives of our people”.

The government had announced demonetisation of high value currency notes on November 8 last year leading to long and serpentine queues outside banks and ATMs.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd