I don’t work keeping elections in mind: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday insisted that he doesn’t work keeping elections in mind. “Main chunaav ke liya kaam nahin karta” (I don’t work keeping elections in mind),” PM Modi said while addressing bureaucrats at the conclusion of the two-day Civil Services Day function in the national capital.

At the occasion, the prime minister also asked civil servants to make the best of innovation and technology in implementing government policies. He also said that participatory democracy is a must for the development of the nation.

PM Modi also stated that lives of people would change if they are made centre of government policies and decision.

Stressing on the need for strategic thinking in implementing government policies, he asked bureaucrats to put to use innovation and technology which can become additional strength. He said “Janbhagidari” (people’s participation) is a cornerstone of the success of a country such as India. PM Modi said priority should be given to people’s interests during formulation of policies or new laws.

Earlier, he released two books — “New Pathways”, a compilation of success stories on implementation of identified Priority Programmes and Innovations and “Aspirational Districts: Unlocking Potentials” — an account of strategies for transforming aspirational districts.

He also conferred “Awards for Excellence in Public Administration” for effective implementation of identified Priority Programs and Innovation to districts and implementing units, and other central and state organisations at the function. “Motivation is always essential for better performance,” the prime minister said after giving away the awards to civil servants.

