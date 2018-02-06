‘I don’t want to look back at the past, want to continue education’

Sadiya Shaikh at a press conference in Pune. (Express Photo: Sandeep Daundkar) Sadiya Shaikh at a press conference in Pune. (Express Photo: Sandeep Daundkar)

Sadiya Shaikh, the 18-year-old from Pune who was arrested on January 26 over suspicion that she was planning to carry out a suicide attack in Kashmir, has said that she does not “want to look back” at her past, and wants to continue her education.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested Shaikh and one more person based on intelligence inputs about a girl from Pune who was allegedly planning to carry out a suicide bomb attack near or inside the Republic Day parade venue in the Valley. She was later released due to lack of evidence.

In a press conference in Pune on Monday, Shaikh said she had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to secure admission in a nursing course at a local college.

“After I went to Jammu and Kashmir, there were reports that a girl from Pune may try to carry out a suicide bomb attack. After these reports, Pune Police contacted my family. My family told me to either return to Pune or speak to the police on a video call,” she said.

Since Internet services in J&K are shut down around January 26, she said she could not speak to the police. “I tried to get in touch with the principal of the college where I was planing to get admission but could not contact him. So I took a taxi to go to Srinagar — there is a place called Avantipora on the way, where there was a checkpoint. They (policemen) stopped the car and started questioning me,” she said.

“I told people at the check-point that I from Pune, and was told that news was being circulated that one Sadiya was going to do this. They frisked me and checked my bags. After they didn’t find anything, they took me to a police station. They took my cellphone, asked for the password, unlocked it and started their investigation.

“After they did not find anything, they let me go,” she added.

Asked about reports that she had visited Jammu and Kashmir in July 2017, Sadiya said, “Whatever happened to me in the last few days, it was an effect of my past on my future. So, I do not want to look back at the past. I want to talk about my present and my future. I want to continue my education.”

