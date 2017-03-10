I didn’t tweet, my hands did it: Gurmehar Kaur

Gurmehar Kaur (File Photo) Gurmehar Kaur (File Photo)

AFTER MUCH controversy over her Facebook status where she had launched a campaign against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Delhi University (DU) student Gurmehar Kaur, who had closed her FB account earlier, returned to social media via Twitter on Thursday. She just tweeted, “I didn’t tweet my hands did it” and attached the tweet by film star Randeep Hooda. Hooda and former cricketer Virendra Sehwag were targeted for their comments on Gurmehar earlier for calling her a “political pawn”.

What else is making news:

On Wednesday, however, Hooda said he should have been careful with his tweet related to the DU student. What Hooda said on Wednesday in his tweet, Gurmehar had not only attached that to her Twitter account but also made a fresh tweet titled, “I didn’t tweet, my hands did it.” She just took a dig at Hooda and made it clear that she was not among those who was scared of threats. Gurmehar got both positive and negative retweets on this today and around 1600 retweets were there till the writing of this report.

Following her campaign on social media against ABVP pertaining to the assault on students of Ramjas College in New Delhi, the daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, had got “rape and death” threats for her opposition to ABVP. She had posted her profile photo on Facebook while carrying a placard mentioning, “I am Student from Delhi University, I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone, every student in India is with me.” And, at the end of the placard, she had written students against ABVP with red ink. A lot of controversy had taken place on it and even an FIR was registered for issuing threats to her. She was also provided security. Later, Gurmehar had said that she wanted to focus on her studies and even closed her FB account. But, again she took to Twitter on Thursday.