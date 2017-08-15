I-Day, Republic Day have turned into ‘picnic fests’: Shiv Sena

Independence and Republic days have now become more of “picnic festivals,” the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday. Independence and Republic days have now become more of “picnic festivals,” the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday.

Independence and Republic days have now become more of “picnic festivals,” the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday, wondering if the nation has “truly” achieved freedom in last 70 years. The challenge in 1947 was to attain freedom for our nation. The challenge in 2017 is to “safeguard” the nation’s Independence, Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP, said. “There are various questions, like, what is the use of achieving independence, how far has this independence reached to the common man, have people been freed of poverty, illiteracy, economic and social evils.

“Have we been able to ward off internal and external threats? We have no answers to these questions even after 70 years of independence,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Even as we enter the 71st year of Independence, 70 children died “unnecessarily” in a hospital in Gorakhpur, Muslim extremists “refuse to sing” ‘Vande Mataram’, it said and wondered: “Have we truly become Independent?”

Taking a dig at the Centre over demonetisation, the NDA constituent claimed that farmers, big and small traders, industrialists were affected by the move and the process neither put an end to corruption and terrorist activities nor did it cease the menace of naxalism. “Independence and Republic days have become more of picnic days now than being respected as national festivals.

“While the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort and talks about various initiatives of the government, are we ready to safeguard the challenges staring at the Independence that we have received from the martyrdom of freedom fighters?” it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App