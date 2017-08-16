I-Day Programmes in Madrasas: ‘We have to ensure that we will not let riots take place’

At a madrasa in Ghaziabad. (Express/Gajendra Yadav) At a madrasa in Ghaziabad. (Express/Gajendra Yadav)

The students recited the national anthem as the Tricolour unfurled above them. No government official was present to oversee the celebrations at Darul-Uloom Sadia in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar, but at least three mobile phones were recording the hour-long event. Two years ago, the madrasa was in the news for allegedly opting to sing Muhammad Iqbal’s ‘Sare jahan se achha’ instead of the national anthem on Independence Day — a charge rubbished by its management on Tuesday.

“Such a thing never happened. We have always celebrated Independence Day hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem,” said Khalil Ahmad, manager of the madrasa. Before this Independence Day, the state government issued a circular to madrasas affiliated to Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad regarding flag hoisting and recitation of the national anthem at 8 am.

The madrasas were asked to pay tribute to martyrs, with students singing songs on nationalism and being told the history of the freedom struggle. Each madrasa was asked to record the events. The management of Darul-Uloom Sadia, however, said they did not receive the circular or any other directive.

Addressing the gathering of at least 100 students, Mehtab Alam, who is part of the management, said, “Many gave their lives for the country’s independence, we did not receive it as a gift. We have to conduct ourselves with caution and we should not get affected by communal forces… Now we have to ensure that we will not let riots take place in this country.”

