I-Day friendship hand: Sushma Swaraj announces granting of medical visa in all bonafide cases from Pakistan

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Maintaining her humanitarian concern afloat, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said India will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases from Pakistan pending with the government. “On the auspicious occasion of India’s Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us.@IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister also tagged the High Commission of India, Islamabad, in her tweet.

On Sunday, Swaraj had assured a Pakistani woman, who is battling from cancer, of granting a visa for her treatment in India. Earlier, Faiza Tanveer had urged Swaraj to grant her a medical visa when India is celebrating its 70th Independence Day. On the auspicious occasion of India’s Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us. @IndiainPakistan — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 15, 2017 Last month, Swaraj had also granted a medical visa to a four-month-old infant from Pakistan to undergo a heart surgery in India. Despite a successful surgery, Rohan Sadiq passed away earlier this month in Pakistan due to dehydration.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd