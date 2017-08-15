India @ 70
I-Day friendship hand: Sushma Swaraj announces granting of medical visa in all bonafide cases from Pakistan

"On the auspicious occasion of India's Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us.@IndiainPakistan," Swaraj tweeted. The External Affairs Ministry also tagged the High Commission of India, Islamabad, in her post.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 15, 2017 10:40 pm
sushma swaraj, medical visa to pakistan, india-pakistan relations, independence day, external affairs ministry, medical visa in all bonafide cases, indian express External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Maintaining her humanitarian concern afloat, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said India will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases from Pakistan pending with the government. “On the auspicious occasion of India’s Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us.@IndiainPakistan,” Swaraj tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister also tagged the High Commission of India, Islamabad, in her tweet.

On Sunday, Swaraj had assured a Pakistani woman, who is battling from cancer, of granting a visa for her treatment in India. Earlier, Faiza Tanveer had urged Swaraj to grant her a medical visa when India is celebrating its 70th Independence Day.

Last month, Swaraj had also granted a medical visa to a four-month-old infant from Pakistan to undergo a heart surgery in India. Despite a successful surgery, Rohan Sadiq passed away earlier this month in Pakistan due to dehydration.

