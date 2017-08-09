I dare RSS to ask PM Modi to snap India-China bilateral trade, says Asaduddin Owaisi

“This is the hypocrisy of the RSS. If he (Kumar) really believes in what he is saying, Modi is also a swayamsevak. Let him go the prime minister. Let the RSS go and tell the government to put an end to bilateral trade with China immediately,” Owaisi told reporters here yesterday. (Photo: PTI) “This is the hypocrisy of the RSS. If he (Kumar) really believes in what he is saying, Modi is also a swayamsevak. Let him go the prime minister. Let the RSS go and tell the government to put an end to bilateral trade with China immediately,” Owaisi told reporters here yesterday. (Photo: PTI)

Dubbing senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar’s remarks that Indians should boycott Chinese products as “hypocritical”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has dared the Sangh to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discontinue the bilateral trade between India and China. Kumar had recently said Indians should boycott Chinese products and focus on “swadeshi” goods.

“This is the hypocrisy of the RSS. If he (Kumar) really believes in what he is saying, Modi is also a swayamsevak. Let him go the prime minister. Let the RSS go and tell the government to put an end to bilateral trade with China immediately,” Owaisi told reporters here yesterday.

The Hyderabad MP said the Sangh should also tell the government that there should be no sponsorship of any Chinese company for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Many products such as iphones are made in China and sold in India. Can that be stopped,?” he asked. Kumar, at a programme in Lucknow on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, had said, “The government will deal with China in its own way, but we must boycott the Chinese goods.”

Owaisi alleged that the RSS, by using such a “rhetoric”, was trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues. “China has said it has reduced the number of soldiers (at the Dokalam border in Sikkim). What is the stand of the government? Why is the government keeping quiet on that?” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief asked.

