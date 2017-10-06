I can touch feet of MLAs to stop them from leaving Congress: Kaukab Quadri

Kaukab Quadri, new working president of Bihar Congress. Kaukab Quadri, new working president of Bihar Congress.

You could not have asked for a more challenging situation when you were made Bihar PCC working president.

I take it as both an honour and an opportunity for a common worker to reach this level and take up challenges. I had started as an NSUI worker in 1982. Ever since then, I have been out and out a Congressman. I fought assembly elections thrice and lost narrowly in February 2005. Being an organisation man will help me in reaching out to all kinds of leaders. I sought the blessings of senior leaders such as L P Shahi, Sadanand Singh and Nikhil Kumar and got a good response overall. I am trying to make myself worthy of the task.

But is it not disconcerting that just one of 27 MLAs turned up at the Congress office when you assumed charge?

I had very little time between the announcement of my being made working president and taking charge. Though only Bikram (Patna) MLA Siddharth could come to the party office when I assumed charge, I talked to several other MLAs.

How do you hope to prevent a split, which looks imminent after Ashok Choudhary’s removal as PCC chief?

I have no ego problems. I can touch the feet of our MLAs to stop them from leaving the Congress. I am trying to call a meeting of MLAs, MLCs and party leaders. I have been talking to MLAs. Several of them have assured me they are not leaving the party. One MLA told me he had been under so much pressure under Choudhary that he had wanted to leave Bihar. I am trying to restore such MLAs’ faith in the party.

You and other senior leaders have been alleging that Choudhary may be drifting towards the JD(U)…

We had been in power hardly for a few months, when education minister and PCC president Choudhary accompanied CM Nitish Kumar to Varanasi. When the state Congress chief starts attending personal engagements of the Bihar CM, it was strong enough a signal. Choudhary probably could not handle his success at such a young age: he became education minister and started ignoring seniors. When Nitish did not support UPA candidate Meira Kumar for President, Choudhary did not show any discomfort. That was when we should have dissociated the Congress from the Grand Alliance. I had even written a mail to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, saying as much.

Do you think the JD(U) is still trying to split the Congress?

Absolutely. We can blame only the JD(U). All the talk of 14 MLAs having signed a paper to merge with the JD(U) has come from reliable sources. The Congress high command talked to several MLAs and senior leaders to know what was going on in the Bihar Congress. We will try to ensure that the JD(U) and Choudhary do not succeed in their design. Choudhary has been playing the Dalit card in vain to give himself an alibi for leaving the Congress. I want to ask him if he was not a Dalit when the party gave him an extended term as party president and made him a minister with a key portfolio.

Is the Congress comfortable with the alliance with Lalu Prasad, who faces serious corruption charges along with his members of his family?

Let prosecuting agencies investigate the charges. We have been in alliance with the RJD since 2000 and done quite well, except in some polls now and then. We accepted the JD(U) as a Grand Alliance partner but never fully trusted Nitish, especially after his stand on the note ban and presidential polls. Lalu’s secular credentials have been unquestionable.

Do you hope to become a full-fledged BPCC president?

I had never thought of becoming working president, nor do I think about being removed. Whatever time I have got, I will use to strengthen the party. Any final decision on a full-fledged president will be taken after the organisational polls by mid-October. My current job is to get honest feedback on organisational polls and ensure that party loyalists get their due in the new set-up.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App