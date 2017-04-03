I believe in the equality of religion: Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she believes in the equality of all religion. “I believe in equality of all religions. Just like I participate in Durga Puja, I participate in Eid and Christmas also. I was born in a Hindu family. I do not need lectures in Hinduism from people who use religion for politics,” the Trinamool Congress supremo told a public meeting at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district.

Banerjee said West Bengal will never tolerate politics of hate.

Referring to rumours of a ban on Mangal Aaroti at famous Dakkhineshwar Kali temple, the Trinamool Congress supremo said: “One Union Minister posted on FB that we have banned Mangal Aaroti at Dakkhineshwar. How can an Union Minister spread misleading information? What country are we living in? I pray to Maa Bhabotarini to give them (BJP) some good sense. We never indulge in politics over Maa Kali.”

She asked people to always cross-check the information you see on social media.

“Do not believe in rumours,” Banerjee advised the people of the state.

The West Bengal Chief Minister announced that the state government will no longer take revenue for agricultural land to give relief to farmers who had been hit hard by demonetisation and Kharif crop loss.

She also appealed to the Centre to waive farm loans. Banerjee said that before elections the BJP had made a promise to waives farmers’ loans but have done nothing yet.

Banerjee today said West Bengal won’t tolerate any discrimination regarding funds from the Centre.

She demanded to know why the Centre has stopped funds for Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF) and development in Left Wing Extremism affected areas.

She said that while West Bengal has 88 fast-track courts and 45 women’s police stations, Gujarat has zero fast track courts.

Yet, the Centre allocated Rs 400 crore to Gujarat while Bengal received nothing, she alleged.

The West Bengal Chief Minister alleged that banks are not sanctioning loans to self-help groups in the state under Anandadhara scheme and students are not getting money under Swami Vivekananda Means cum Merit Scholarship.

