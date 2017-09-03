‘I believe in Shariat, not Constitution,’ SIMI member wrote to special court

SIMI operative Abu Faisal (File Photo) SIMI operative Abu Faisal (File Photo)

SIMI member Abu Faisal alias Doctor, who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment for the attempted murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activist, had written to the special court that as a Muslim he believed only in Allah and the Shariat and not in the Constitution.

“I don’t need a lawyer because I don’t want to defend myself. You give whatever verdict you want to give. I am not bothered because I am a Muslim and believe only in Allah and his Shariat. I have no faith in any law or constitution. I am not hoping to get any justice from your court… in Babri masjid case it ignored witnesses and evidence and ruled in favour of the majority community and killed Muslims,” Faisal wrote in a letter addressed to the special court.

The letter, sent through the Bhopal District Jail Superintendent on July 5, 2014, was taken on record by the trial court two weeks later. Special Judge Girish Dixit, who sentenced Faisal and two others for life, included the letter in his 49-page verdict delivered on August 29. The judge said the letter expressed lack of faith in the court and the secular Constitution of the country. “It points to his sickening mentality (kutsit mansikta) and adverse conduct,’’ he said, adding that considering the criminal conduct it would not be judicious to show leniency towards him.

Faisal, Abdulla alias Altaf Badrul Hussain and Rakib Abdul Vakil were given life term for the attack on then BJYM Khandwa president Pramod Tiwari on January 2, 2009.

