I assure CJI that govt will back his ‘sankalp’ to reduce pendency of cases: PM Modi at Allahabad HC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 150-year celebrations of Allahabad High Court (Photo: PMO) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 150-year celebrations of Allahabad High Court (Photo: PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested fusing judiciary with digital technology in order to ensure the burden on judiciary is reduced. “I urge those involved with the start up sector to innovate on aspects where technology can help the judiciary,” PM Modi said while speaking at the 150th year celebrations of the Allahabad High Court. “Technology is playing a big role in this century and I see technology having a big scope in the judiciary as well,” he added. The prime minister also referred to Allahabad High Court as the ‘Tirtha Kshetra’ for Indian judiciary.

Stressing on the importance of doing away with “janjaal” of unnecessary laws, PM Modi also assured Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar that the government will make efforts to back his resolve to reduce burden on judiciary and pendency of cases. “I assure the chief justice that government will back his ‘sankalp’ (resolve) to bring down the burden on the judiciary and reduce pendency of cases,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. In efforts to modernise the judiciary and to prevent wastage of time and money, PM Modi suggested that video conferencing be used for deposition in courts by those facing trial, the witnesses and officials.

The prime minister also claimed that the government will continue to scrap obsolete laws in order to ramp up the judicial system. “During 2014 campaign, I was asked how many new laws we’d bring if we were elected to power. I had said back then that at first we’d scrap at least one law every day. Till date, we have scrapped almost 1200 obsolete laws. That is more than one law per day,” he said.

