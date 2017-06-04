I am reading Upanishads, Gita to tackle RSS-BJP forces: Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at TNCC Office in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Chennai: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at TNCC Office in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Continuing his tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he was reading sacred texts such as Upanishads and the Bhagwad Gita to take on the RSS and BJP. “Nowadays I study the Upanishads and the Gita since I am fighting the RSS and BJP,” he said while addressing party functionaries in Chennai.

“I ask them (RSS men), my friend, you are doing this, you are oppressing people, but it is written in the Upanishad that all people are the same and how come you are contradicting what your own religion says,” party sources quoted the Congress leader as having told them.

Gandhi also alleged that the saffron organisation does not fundamentally “understand India,” and “understand only Nagpur”, the headquarters of the RSS. Upping the ante against Narendra Modi, the Congress scion said BJP men were under the impression that the “entire universal knowledge” came out of the prime minister.

Accusing the ruling central government of attempting to impose one particular idea on the nation, Gandhi said every individual had a right to express dissent if they were aggrieved, adding that the imposition of one idea was not acceptable.

In his attempt to strike a chord with the people of Tamil Nadu, Gandhi said he had a special connect with the state and appreciated the state’s language, culture and culinary. He also said that “he has decided to start watching Tamil movies,” and “read about the culture of Tamil Nadu people.”

“Sent an SMS to my sister, I told my sister that I love coming to Tamil Nadu. I don’t know … some how I feel very connected to Tamil people,” Gandhi said. “I wrote (to Priyanka), I love Tamil, Tamils. She wrote back I love them too,” he said.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App