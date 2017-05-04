Justice Karnan declines medical examination, says ‘I am quite normal’

Justice C S Karnan in Kolkata. Express photo Justice C S Karnan in Kolkata. Express photo

Justice CS Karnan on Thursday declined to undergo medical examination ordered by the Supreme Court. A four-member medical team from a government hospital in Kolkata reached Justice Karnan’s home in New Town in Kolkata on Thursday morning but he declined examination, stating that he is “quite normal and has a stable mind”.

Justice Karnan also gave the team of doctors a written note where he said he had declined medical treatment. The note said, “I declined to avail medical treatment since I am quite normal and have a stable mind.”

He also said the provision of a medical team for his check-up is equivalent to “insult and harassment”. Further, he stated that since the consent of guardians was required to hold such a medical test, and given that none of his family members were present to act as guardians, he said the medical test could not be held.

“Further my strong view about the Supreme Court order (is that) it amounts to insult and harassment towards the judge (myself). As my family members are not here, there is no such consent. So any medical test cannot be held”, he said. He told the examiners that his wife and son were in Chennai while another son is working in France.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had ordered a medical examination for Justice Karnan. The court had said that the examination should be done by May 5 and the report submitted by May 18. The bench, which was presided over and headed by the Chief Justice of India, Justice JS Khehar, also sent directives that no lower courts or tribunal courts should take orders from Justice Karnan.

(with inputs from PTI)

