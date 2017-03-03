I am overwhelmed by the support I got, says RSS leader who made Kerala CM beheading remark

Kundan Chandrawat joined the RSS in

RSS activist Kundan Chandrawat, who announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for beheading Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was faced with a dilemma when he wanted to pursue his doctorate.

The 42-year-old wanted to include Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and second RSS chief Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar in his doctoral thesis on Social Harmony. But the research degree committee of Vikram University insisted that he choose one, he said.

“They must be Communists. They said both followed different ideologies and there was no common strand. I told them I would know the difference only after completing my research, not before. They did not budge. I had to choose Golwalkarji under pressure,” he told The Indian Express.

Chandrawat insisted that he had never made any controversial comment in public before, but it was his “pent up anger” against the killing of RSS workers in Kerala that made him say what he did.

“Only a handful of people knew me before. But since my comments became public, I have been overwhelmed by the support I received. No one who met me or telephoned me said I was wrong. I did not know my comments will find resonance with so many persons. It is no longer my personal comment and appears as if I am echoing the feeling of others,’’ he said.

Chandrawat said his father was a labourer and he had a modest upbringing. He joined the RSS in 1980s and was named the joint publicity chief of its Ujjain unit in 2015. Asked about his source of income, he was evasive. “I work for the health department” he said.