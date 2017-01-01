I am not the reason for Yadav family feud: Amar Singh

Amar Singh (File) Amar Singh (File)

Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh on Sunday insisted that he is not behind the feud between party chief Mulayam Singh and his son, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. “I just want to request the people putting allegations against me that, please let me live. If unnecessarily I am being looked as a reason of the feud in the Samajwadi family then Mulayam Singh must leave me and should relieve me,” Singh said.

He further requested Mulayam to save him for being portrayed as a villain for the ongoing family feud. “I have no idea, who is getting tickets from the party and who is not. Some people are putting inappropriate posters against me, burning my effigies and blaming me for the family feud in Samajwadi Party,” he said.

#WATCH London: Amar Singh reacts on allegations that he is behind feud in the Samajwadi Party pic.twitter.com/gy6g3cKiKT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

Singh further said that if the Samajwadi Party chief truly believes that he has manipulated the party leader then he should reveal it to everyone. In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.