I am not in race to be President: Parkash Singh Badal

Putting an end to all speculation, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday said that he is not in race for the elections of the President of India. “I have listened to rumors about my name, but there is no truth. I want to serve my own state till the time I am alive. I am not keen for this post and moreover, I am not even in race for the post of President of India,” said Badal in his constituency Lambi.

Talking about the controversy surround Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh, Badal said, “It is known to all that Rana Gurjeet Singh has been involved directly in getting sand mines in name of his cook. As the CM has ordered an inquiry, I feel that he should accept the minister’s resignation on moral grounds and in case the minister is found innocent, he can be reinstated in his department.”

Rana Gurjeet had offered his resignation after CM Capt Amarinder Singh had ordered an inquiry. However, his resignation has not yet been accepted. Former CM, meanwhile, also attacked Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been repeatedly accusing the SAD-BJP regime of irregularities in various projects. Badal said,”Let him expose the scams he is talking about, rather than just issuing statements. In fact, he himself is a biggest traitor as he left his mother party.”

In a separate statement, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “Although CM Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered an inquiry, but it is just an eyewash and nothing will come out of it except giving a clean chit to the Minister. However, the party has been exposed. They had been accusing SAD-BJP and now they themselves are in the mid of controversies just after two months of formation of government.”

Harsimrat talking about death of former DGP KPS Gill said,”No doubt a person who has come in this world has to go as well, but I do remember the innocent killings done during his tenure.”

