I am not a potential contender for CM’s post in MP polls: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has said he is not a potential contender for the chief minister’s post in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, which are due next year. “Party’s top leadership will decide that who will be the party’s chief ministerial face in the next assembly elections,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Earlier, veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath said that he was in favour of projecting Jyotiraditya Scindia, party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, as the chief ministerial face. Singh was talking to media before beginning his six-month long religious journey, ‘Narmada Parikrama’ tomorrow on the occasion of Dussehra.

The 70-year-old leader is embarking on the 3300 km walk along side the banks of Narmada from neighbouring Narsinghpur district. He said the yatra is entirely a religious and spiritual exercise and that nothing political should be read into it.

Taking a jibe at the government’s programme ‘Namami Devi Narmade Sewa Yatra’, the leader said, “(CM Shivraj Singh) Chouhan has spent hundreds of crores on publicity of ‘Namami Devi…’. It was claimed that the government has planted 6 crore saplings alongside Narmada. I am not going to count it.”

Singh will traverse across 110 assembly constituencies in the state and 20 assembly constituencies in Gujarat during the yatra. He will walk 20-km every day.

