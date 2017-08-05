I am known to all members of Parliament, hence did not even campaign: Venkaiah Naidu

NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu reached Parliament to cast his vote NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu reached Parliament to cast his vote

NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu reached Parliament Saturday morning and cast his vote. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the former Union Minister said that he is confident that other parties will support his candidature.. Describing himself as a “non-party man”, Naidu told ANI, “Majority of parties in India are supporting my candidature. I am confident that they all will vote in election.”

Naidu further went on to say that he is not contesting elections against any party or individual. “I am not contesting against anybody or any individual or party. I am contesting for the post of Vice-President of India,” he said. He further said that he did not campaign before the elections as he is known to all members of Parliament.

“I am known to all members of Parliament and they are known to me. Hence, I’m not even campaigning. I have written a polite letter to everybody and the response has been very good. I am confident that they will all support me,” Naidu said.

Naidu is contesting against Opposition candidate and former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi. The contest between the two is tilted in favour of Naidu, with the NDA having majority of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gandhi said that the contest between the two is based on constitutional principles.

“NDA’s candidate is an experienced person. There is no competition as such between us; only technically there is,” Gandhi said. “It is a fight based on constitutional principles, in which I maintained complete civility and same has been done from other side too,” he added.

He also dismissed reports of the fight being ‘one-sided’ citing the instance of Meira Kumar who got a lot of votes despite ending up on the losing side in the presidential election.

The voting in the vice-presidential election began at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm in the evening. The results are likely to come in by 7 pm today.

