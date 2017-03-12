‘I am convinced you have lost your mind’: Ram Jethmalani in Open letter to Justice Karnan

“In this corruption-dominated country our judiciary is the only protection. Do not destroy it or weaken it,” Jethmalani wrote. “In this corruption-dominated country our judiciary is the only protection. Do not destroy it or weaken it,” Jethmalani wrote.

Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Saturday wrote an open letter to Justice CS Karnan of Calcutta High Court after the latter claimed that he was being targeted because he belonged to the Dalit community. “I am sorry to tell you that I am convinced you have lost your mind. Your behaviour is that of a lunatic and some day that may be the only defence available to you though with no bright change of success,” Jethmalani wrote in the letter.

On Friday, the Supreme Court issued a bailable warrant against Justice Karnan in a contempt case after he failed to appear before the court. The contempt proceeding were initiated against him for accusing several sitting and retired judges of corruption.

Justice Karnan was asked to appear before the apex court on February 8 for accusing several judges of being involved in corruption. Following the issuance of warrant against him, Justice Karnan alleged that the order was arbitrary and was made to ruin his career. “It is a caste issue, a Dalit judge prevented from doing work in a public office. That is atrocity,” he had said.

Responding to the allegations, Jethmalani said:”In this corruption-dominated country our judiciary is the only protection. Do not destroy it or weaken it.”

“As a lawyer i have worked all my life for the backward classes and i have great concern and sympathy for them. But you are out to cause the greatest damage to their interests,” he added. Ram Jethmalani is a senior advocate in Supreme Court and also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

