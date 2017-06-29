I am BJP’s item girl, party fought UP elections focusing on me: Azam Khan

Under fire from the BJP for his controversial remarks against the Army, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday said it seemed he was the ruling party’s “item girl”. “I am BJP’s item girl, they don’t have anyone else to talk about. They even fought elections here (Uttar Pradesh) focusing on me,” ANI quoted him as saying on Thursday.
Earlier, Khan, while addressing party men at the SP office in Rampur on Tuesday, alleged that “those ruling the country want to adopt the route of bullet rather than the ballot”, claiming that women “dahshatgardon” (terrorists) were chopping off the private parts of security personnel (“fauj”) to send across a “strong message”, which should leave the entire country “ashamed”. “Look at what happened in Punjab, Kashmir, Arunachal, Assam, Bengal and Jharkhand,” he said. A video clip of his speech is doing the rounds of social media.
The BJP lambasted Khan, saying his remarks on the Army would lower their morale. “It’s condemnable. It has become a fashion for some leaders to make statements showing the Armed Forces in poor light. Azam Khan is a habitual offender in this. This kind of atmosphere is not good for the country. The Congress, CPI(M) and SP have made such attacks on the morale of the Army earlier also,” he said.
However, Khan said he did not intend to demoralise the Armed Forces. “The statement has come out of the pain that I feel in my heart. It is being projected in a wrong manner. I would never demoralise the security forces… I was the first to question the Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan after an Indian soldier was beheaded. But what I have said is a fact,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 29, 2017 at 1:52 pmYou are a goonda of UP.A bhadwa who had ruined the state with your leader Mulayam.You are anReply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 1:45 pmThere was a shortage of GENUINE PERSONALITIES at one time AND LIKE MANY OTHERS YOU GOT YRSELF PLACED IN LEADERS LINE BY 'SIRF GOONDAGIRI"! TIME CHANGED!YOUR PARTY IS THROWN OUT! NOW YOU ARE THINKING YRSELT THAT SAME AS BEFORE AND COMMENTING DERVILISHLY ON MLILITARY? HELL! LOST BALANCE TOTALLY? NOW YOU ARE TO BE TREATED AS INSANE?Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 1:33 pmBhains Buddhi Azam, dont give so much importance to yourself . The BJP won on their own Developmental Agenda and on the anti-incumbancy factor so stop this nonsense.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 1:21 pmWhat he is talking he himself does not know. It is better he remains in his own world. He perhaps wants tips for being item girl. Why look to BJP ask Mulayam Akhlesh?Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 1:55 pmOr Sonia.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 1:15 pmHe was just a voting grabber for the BJP, now they can discard him.....Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 1:00 pmIn one way or the other, this man's big mouth should be shut once and for all.Reply
- Jun 29, 2017 at 12:52 pmYogi ji, put the Azam Khan behind bars. The rascal must be castigated and castrated so that he can not wag it any more.Reply
- Load More Comments