‘I already have a cow, can’t be forced to keep another,’ says BJP leader Chandrakeshwar Kumar Bharti

BJP leader Chandrakeshwar Kumar Bharti BJP leader Chandrakeshwar Kumar Bharti

After RJD chief Lalu Prasad told partymen to tie old cows at houses of BJP leaders, to counter cow vigilant-ism, Devendra Rai landed up at the house of the BJP’s Vaishali Kisan Morcha vice-president, Chandrakeshwar Kumar Bharti (in pic), with a cow. Later, Bharti accused Rai of assault, and said he was robbed

What happened on May 5?

About a dozen people led by Devendra Rai came to my house at Havadih with an old cow and tried to tie it outside. I protested saying I already have a cow and I cannot be forced to keep another. Had they requested me, I could have.

Why did you file a case?

Rai and his supporters started arguing. They beat me up. One of them took Rs 2,000 from my pocket.

What did you do with the cow?

I untied it the moment the RJD workers left. It started following them. I did not keep track of it later.

Will you settle in court?

This is no way to further their politics. Let’s see what the court says.

Why didn’t you keep the cow, given your party’s stand? Why should anyone force the choice of keeping a cow on us?

Lalu Prasad is their leader, not mine. If I have to keep another cow or protect an old cow, it will be my choice.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now