Hydrocarbon project: M K Stalin joins stir, seeks Assembly session

DMK Working President M K Stalin and CPI leader D Raja on Friday lent their support to the ongoing agitation against the hydrocarbon project at Neduvasal near here by joining the protesters and urging the centre to shelve it. “This is an issue concering the farmers. The Centre should declare that the project will not take off,” Stalin said addressing the protesters.

He said though the Tamil Nadu government had assured that it would not give its nod for the project, he wanted it to exert pressure over the Cenre and get the project halted. Stating that he expected the state and Centre to announce a “good decision,” on the issue, he said in case if it did not happen “DMK will stand behind you in your protests.”

“I have realised you (people) are inclined to continue the protest if the situation continues to be the same,” he said. The villagers of Neduvasal have been protesting against the project for more than a week with support from many sections, including students.

Later, answering questions, Stalin told reporters “it is our desire that a special Assembly sitting should be convened and a resolution be adopted (against the hydrocarbon project). Answering another question, he balmed the state government for the situation.

Taking a dig, he said the government was not “having the time to ponder about such people’s problems… they have time only to consult AIADMK chief Sasikala in Bengaluru jail.” He denied politicising the issue saying there was no need for DMK to do so and gain political mileage out of it.

Stalin also denied it was the previous DMK regime that had given the nod for the hydrocarbon project.

“It was methane project. When the Centre wanted our nod for studying the project, an MoU was signed and it is the Union government which has full powers to implement the project.”

He said,”I urge the Centre to take a good decision in the matter. The protestors are continuing their agitation with the expectation that the Union government will come out with an assurance that the project will be shelved.”

He wanted proper consultations among the people and farmers before implementing any project.

Raja, a Rajya Sabha member, in his address said Tamil Nadu already faced serious issues in accessing water for its drinking and farming requirements and if the hydrocarbon project was implemented it would lead to depletion of ground water availability in the region.

“Whatever is the availability of ground water, it will be affected and depleted. It will lead to devastation of agricultural operations,” he said.

He assured the protestors that if the Centre did not take any decision on the matter his party will take up the issue in Parliament on March 9 when it meets.

Later, he told PTI, “the Centre should understand the gravity of the situation in Tamil Nadu and withdraw the nod for the Neduvasal project. We will pressurise the government to withdraw permission to the proposal.”