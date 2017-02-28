Hydraulic failure forces MiG-29 fighter to make emergency landing at Mangalore airport: Reports

A MiG-29 fighter jet of Indian Navy has made an emergency landing on Tuesday at Mangalore airport following hydraulic failure, reported PTI quoting sources. According to reports, the aircraft suffered a tyre burst during landing. The development has reportedly also affected other flight services at Mangalore airport. MiG fighter aircrafts have had a checkered past, with several crashes in the year 2015 and 2016.

Here are some previous crashes of the MiG fighter aircraft:

August 24, 2015: A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near a village in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The pilot managed to safely eject from the aircraft. No injuries were reported.

May 8, 2015: MiG-27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in West Bengal’s Tantipara area. The aircraft crashed within ten minutes of taking off. This crash killed two civilians on the ground. The pilot, however, managed to eject safely.

January 31, 2015: A MiG-21 aircraft crashed west of Jamnagar city on into a mangrove forest. Pilot managed to eject before the crash and landed safely.

May 27, 2014: A MIG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in Kashmir. The pilot was killed in the crash.

November 8, 2013: A MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Jamnagar minutes after it took off from an airbase for a routine flying training sortie. The pilot escaped safely.

July 15, 2013: A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed today while landing at Uttarlai airbase in Rajasthan’s Barmer district,killing the pilot.

