Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport ranks No. 1 in service quality

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was ranked No. 1 in the Airports Council International’s service quality in the category of 5 to 15 million passengers per annum.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) CEO S G K Kishore received the trophy from ACI’s Director General Angela Gittens and CEO of Airports Company South Africa, Bongani Maseko, during the 27th ACI Africa/world annual general assembly at Port Louis in Mauritius on Tuesday.

An ASQ survey shows that Hyderabad airport steadily improved its score from 4.4 in 2009 to 4.9 in 2016 (measured on a scale of 1 to 5) on service quality. “It has been an absolute delight to receive the prestigious ACI ASQ trophy on behalf of Hyderabad Airport for being adjudged as the world’s No. 1 airport in its category. This recognition certainly boosts Brand Hyderabad and positions the resurgent India onto the world’s canvas,” Kishore said.

