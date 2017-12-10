Hyderabad youth shot at in Chicago, family seeks Indian government’s help

The victim is currently under observation. (Image Source: ANI) The victim is currently under observation. (Image Source: ANI)

A Hyderabad youth studying in Chicago was allegedly shot by a group of unidentified assailants on Sunday. The student is presently under observation, news agency ANI reported. The family members of the victim have sought the help of the Indian government.

This is not the first time that such attacks took place against Indians. Earlier in February this year, Mamidala Vamsi Reddy, a 27-year-old student from Warangal district of Telangana, was shot dead near his apartment in California when he had gone for a walk after his dinner.

During the same month, Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s fatal shooting by a Kansas man made headlines raising questions over the safety of Indians residing in the US.

