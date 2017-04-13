Hyderabad: Woman kills self after shooting video

A newly married woman hanged herself after recording a video on her cellphone in which she accused her in-laws of dowry-related torture and said the harassment pushed her to take the step.

Anjum Faizan (20) and Arif Irfan (26) married on January 13. “Mere sasural walon ki wajah se yeh kadam uthaya hai maine. Har taraf se tang kar rahe hain mereko. Mummy mujhe maaf kar dena (I am taking this step because of my in-laws. They are harassing me in every way. Mother, forgive me),’’ she said in the video.

SI M Sudhakar said Anjum’s father had accused Arif and his family of subjecting her to mental and physical torture.

