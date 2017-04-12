Hyderabad: Woman ends life after alleging dowry harassment in video

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Hyderabad by hanging herself after recording a selfie video on her mobile phone in which she accused her husband and other family members of harassing her for dowry, police said on Wednesday.

The woman got married in January this year to a person, identified as Irfan, a resident Yakatpura area in Hyderabad.

However, she came to her parents house in Balapur area here a few days ago and informed them about the alleged harassment by her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, police said.

“Last night she hanged herself with a rope that was connected to a pipe at the ceiling of the bathroom which has tin sheets,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vanasthalipuram Division) V Ravinder Reddy told PTI.

“Her mother got suspicious when she did not come out after a long time. The mother raised an alarm and with the help of neighbours they broke the bathroom door and found the woman hanging. They took her to a hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead,” he said.

The victim had earlier complained to her parents that she was being harassed by her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law for additional dowry, Reddy said based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased.

Before taking the extreme step, the woman recorded a video message, which was found in her mobile phone, making similar allegations, he said.

Asked if anyone was arrested, the ACP said a case was registered and further investigations were underway.

