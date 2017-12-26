Hyderabad woman claims Omani hubby gave her ‘talaq’ over phone

The woman, a resident of Pahadishareef area here, said she got married with the Omani national in August 2008 in Hyderabad (Representational Image) The woman, a resident of Pahadishareef area here, said she got married with the Omani national in August 2008 in Hyderabad (Representational Image)

A 31-year-old woman from Hyderabad has claimed that her 60-year-old Omani husband has divorced her over phone, following which she has approached External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for help. The woman, a resident of Pahadishareef area here, said she got married with the Omani national in August 2008 in Hyderabad.

“He used to send me money regularly every month for my livelihood (since marriage) and assured me to take to Oman, but did not take me there. He also promised to buy me an house in Hyderabad, which was also not fulfilled,” the woman said in her letter addressed to Swaraj. She said her husband used to visit her in Hyderabad every year since the marriage.

“On August 15 this year, my husband called me and pronounced ‘talaq’ without any prior notice or without (following) the due procedure as per Islamic laws. There is no one to look after me and my old mother. I have not been given any proper talaq certificate also,” the woman claimed in her letter.

Seeking Swaraj’s help, the woman said, “I request you to ask the Indian Embassy in Muscat, Oman, to inquire in details by calling this Omani Shaik and settle my issue. I also appeal to the Telangana government,” the woman said.

When contacted today, Station House Officers of Pahadishareef and Balapur police stations in Hyderabad, said they have not received any complaint in this regard.

