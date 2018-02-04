Hyderabad: Woman alleges rape in theatre, accused held

The woman, in her complaint to the police, said that as the theatre was empty, he took advantage and raped her. (representational image) The woman, in her complaint to the police, said that as the theatre was empty, he took advantage and raped her. (representational image)

A nineteen-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by her Facebook friend in a movie theatre in Secunderabad. Police have arrested the accused. The alleged incident took place on January 29.

Identified as K. Bikshapathi from Jangaon, Telangana, the accused works as an earthmover driver. The woman told the police that the two became friends on Facebook three months ago and the man came to meet her several times.

The woman lives with her family in Secunderabad. The accused, Bikshapathi, came to Hyderabad several times and the couple met many times over the last few days, mostly at the Swathi Hotel.

On January 29, they met at the hotel at 11 am and went to Indira Park. The two decided to watch a movie and went to Prashanth theatre. The woman, in her complaint to the police, said that as the theatre was empty, he took advantage and raped her. She said he promised to marry but refused later.

“We have registered a case against Bikshapathi and arrested him. Action is being initiated action against the owner of the theatre for their negligence,” M Mathaih, Inspector of Market Police Station, said.

However, the theatre manager and the supervisor have contradicted the woman’s statement, saying that there were at least 18 people in the theatre at that time and the woman did not raise any alarm or call for help. “We have called the theatre owner too for questioning and his statement will also be recorded,” said police.

