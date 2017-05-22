Hyderabad traffic cops get cooling vests to beat heat

The product has a wide range of health benefits such as maintaining normal body temperature in extreme heat conditions while neutralising the effects of outside core temperature, the police officer said. (Representational image) The product has a wide range of health benefits such as maintaining normal body temperature in extreme heat conditions while neutralising the effects of outside core temperature, the police officer said. (Representational image)

Traffic police personnel in Hyderabad are being provided with cooling vests to cope with the prevailing intense heat. To begin with, 200 such cooling jackets were distributed to traffic cops at an event in the city. After examining their efficacy, all police personnel on road traffic duty will be provided with the gear, an official said.

“This jacket helps in keeping body temperature 5-6 degrees Celsius lower than the ambient temperature for 3-5 hours, depending on the humidity in the environment,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A Ravinder told reporters. “Keeping in mind the high temperature, we have procured 200 specially designed cooling vests for distribution among cops on traffic regulation.

“After examining their efficacy, more such vests willbe procured and given to personnel performing duty on roads. This will help them in carrying out their jobs easily, he said. A key feature of this product is that it keeps the wearer warm in winters, he said.

The product has a wide range of health benefits such as maintaining normal body temperature in extreme heat conditions while neutralising the effects of outside core temperature, the police officer said. “It also keeps in check heart rate elevation, thermal and cardiovascular strain, decreases dehydration, enhances tolerance levels and decreases rate of exertion.”

Reacting to a query on road accidents involving metro rail pillars, the officer said hazard mark reflective stickers will be pasted at different locations to avoid such mishaps. Besides over 3,000 signages with warning messages will be installed to avoid road mishaps, he said.

Reacting to another query, Ravinder said chargesheets will be filed soon against traffic violators against whom a minimum of 10 challans are pending.

