Hyderabad: Three summoned after getting caught on tape talking about IS

Hyderabad police have summoned three people detained last year for trying to join the IS. The summons followed a recent TV sting in which Abdullah Basith, Salman Mohiuddin and Abdul Hanan Qureshi purportedly proclaimed support for the IS. The three were caught on tape allegedly saying that they owe allegiance to IS and will go to Syria to join IS if given a chance. They had been enrolled for a de-radicalisation programme and released after detention.

Basith was detained twice; first in West Bengal and later at Nagpur. He purportedly said that he may do something here if he does not find a way to go to Syria. He allegedly added that he will do “something like Dilsukhnagar (blasts)’’ when asked what he might do.

Basith allegedly spoke about implementing Sharia and “kill or get killed’’ in the process. “I reject democracy and Sharia law is best for India. You cannot allow people to make or decide laws,’’ he is purportedly heard saying. Qureshi spoke about how he purportedly contacted Australian recruiter of Syrian-origin, Mohammed Ibn Al-baraa alias Mohammed Zuhbi.

Mohiuddin, who purportedly described his contacts in IS, was detained in January 2015 while he was about to board a plane to Dubai after a US agency tracking his activity on Internet tipped off the police. Qureshi was allegedly part of the group whom Basith had allegedly radicalised. The group had tried to go to Bangladesh via West Bengal in September 2014 and intended to fly to Syria from Dhaka. But they were caught at Malda, brought back and released with a warning.

In December, Basith and two others were detained at Nagpur while they were about to board a plane to Srinagar. They told police that they hoped to meet Asiya Andrabi, the chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, and seek help to cross the border into PoK and from there travel to Afghanistan and further. The police did not press charges but sent them for a month-long de-radicalisation programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now