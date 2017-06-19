Hyderabad teen electrocuted after dog’s chain gets entangled in electric pole

Revanth was rushed to Osmania General Hospital immediately, where doctors declared him dead. (Source: Facebook) Revanth was rushed to Osmania General Hospital immediately, where doctors declared him dead. (Source: Facebook)

A 19-year-old boy died of electrocution late Saturday night after his dog’s iron leash got entangled with an electric pole in Old City area near Hussian Alam. The incident happened when P Revatnh, a resident of Kabutarkhana in Old City, was out for walking his pet. According to a The News Minute report, inspector G Shyamsundar said, “When Revanth went out for a walk, the dog went near an electric iron pole. As the dog was wearing a leather belt around its neck, the dog did not get hurt but Revanth who was holding the iron leash got electrocuted.”

He also said five people who were standing nearby came to his rescue but in vain. “A few local residents tried to save the boy with a bamboo stick but it was too late,” Shyamsundar added. Revanth was rushed to Osmania General Hospital immediately where doctors declared him dead.

Officials of the electricity department have stated that a faulty insulation could have caused leakage of electric current in the pole. Following a complaint by the family, a case has been registered under section 174 of the the CrPC (suspicious death).

“Though it looks like an accident, we are going ahead with investigations to find out if it was the fault of the electricity department. Only after that, police will register a relevant case accordingly,” the Inspector added.

In March this year, a 13-year-old boy had died of electric shock after he was taking a selfie by standing on top of a railway coach at Moula Ali.

