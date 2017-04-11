Hyderabad: Techie sends suicide message to brother, goes missing

Vijayawada Police are searching for a 25-year-old software engineer who went missing after sending a suicide message on Whatsapp to his brother. G Nagasai, who works with a private firm in Hyderabad, had gone to his home in Vijayawada on Friday night and left home without informing anyone on Saturday morning.

Nagasai’s brother G Santosh, meanwhile, told the police that he received a WhatsApp message from his brother saying that he was at the Prakashan Barrage and intended to commit suicide. “In the message, he asked me to take care of parents. He did not specify why he wanted to commit suicide. He asked me to tell the police to retrieve his body from near the gates of the barrage,’’ Santosh said.

Police launched a hunt along the barrage and Krishna river. “His mobile is still on so we hope that he has not taken any extreme step yet. However, we found his abandoned bike at a parking lot ,’’ an official from the One Town Police Station said.

