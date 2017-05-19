Hyderabad: Sedition case against three alleged Islamic State sympathisers

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Hyderabad police today registered a case of sedition against three alleged ISIS sympathisers.

The police had yesterday summoned Salman Mohiuddin, Abdullah Basith and Qureshi, who were arrested for allegedly trying to join the ISIS and later released on bail.

They were questioned yesterday when a news channel aired their interview, showing they were allegedly linked to the Middle East terror organisation.

A case was today registered against the trio on the charges of waging or attempting to wage war against the Government of India, sedition and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“After questioning, we placed the three under preventive arrest under the Criminal Procedure Code and produced before the executive magistrate. They were let off after execution of bonds,” a police officer said.

The police also issued a notice to the TV channel, seeking the original interview tape.

“We will verify the content of the tape,” Deputy Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said.

Mohiuddin, a US-returned engineer, was arrested in Hyderabad in 2015 when he was preparing to board a flight to Dubai, allegedly on the way to Syria to join the ISIS.

Basith was among the three men who were arrested from Nagpur in December 2015 when they were allegedly on their way to join the terror group. Qureshi, held on a similar charge, had been let off after counselling.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now