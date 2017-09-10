Hyderabad school principal booked for beating 7-year-old student

Following the complaint, Tappachabutra Police registered a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC against the principal (Source: ANI/Twitter) Following the complaint, Tappachabutra Police registered a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC against the principal (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A principal of a private school at Tappachabutra near Hyderabad was on Saturday booked for allegedly beating a seven-year-old boy studying in Class 2, police said. The boy’s mother, a teacher at the school told reporters that his son was beaten up by school Principal Suresh Singh on Friday.

“The principal wrote some words on the board in the classroom and when the child was not able to read the words he was beaten up by him on his back. We have lodged a with police,” she said.

Following the complaint, Tappachabutra Police registered a case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC against the principal, a police official said adding no arrests have been made and they are further investigating.

Meanwhile, city-based NGO ‘Balala Hakkula Sangham’ demanded immediate arrest of the principal and cancellation of school’s recognition.

