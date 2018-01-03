Hyderabad Police launches Technology Fusion Centre; to help in criminal investigation

“This facility will help to improve response times through aggregation, analysis, and dissemination of actionable information to the field officers,” said a senior police officer. “This facility will help to improve response times through aggregation, analysis, and dissemination of actionable information to the field officers,” said a senior police officer.

Hyderabad Police on Wednesday launched the first-of-its-kind Technology Fusion Centre (TFC) which integrates several criminal investigations, detection platforms, multiple agencies and analyse the whole information to aid field officers in taking on-the-spot decisions.

The TFC located at Hyderabad Police Commissionerate provides access to a wide variety of structured and unstructured data from various sources such as merging information from detection of crime and criminal data, incidents from Dial 100, Hawk-eye, road accidents, city-wide surveillance cameras, patrol vehicles tracking data, investigation analysis, traffic enforcement data, and social media platforms. Hawk-eye is an app through which citizens can lodge complaints or report crimes.

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said on Wednesday.

The Technology Fusion Center consists of several functional blocks that provide essential technology solutions towards protecting communities and enhancing public safety, including Video Surveillance Security Command Center, Traffic Command Center, Facial Recognition Analytics and Video Enhancement Unit, Emergency Response Unit (Dial-100 and 112), Social Monitoring Unit, Traffic Signal Management Unit and Traffic Enforcement Unit.

The analysts at the Fusion Center use the necessary and available analytics tools to identify patterns, relationships, and correlations in large volumes of information from multiple sources such as crime incidents, road accidents, social media etc. They then collate meaningful information and actionable intelligence to assist with accurate and timely analysis to feed the field officers.

This actionable information and intelligence enable police officers and other multi-agency officers to make sound decisions on the spot regarding incident situations, emerging threats, traffic congestions etc., and they can more effectively and efficiently carry out their duties and responsibilities. It provides not just intelligence but also technology that proffers quicker access to information, shared with one another and it can be utilized to streamline the operations and efficiencies to contribute towards building safer communities.

The video surveillance command centre receives video camera signals from multiple systems implemented across the city. It helps the operators at the command centre in being oriented to the situation and evaluates any threats, crime incidents, or road accidents that need immediate attention. The operator continuously monitors alarms and events for any critical incidents and ensures that the system initiates the alarms to the patrol officers who are nearest to the incident locations for immediate action. The objective of video enhancement is to sharpen the video images, remove video noise by preserving the video evidence integrity and enriching pixel quality for identification and enhancement of the video images.

The function of traffic command centre is to real-time monitoring and control of traffic flows, traffic signals, traffic video surveillance, and traffic violation detection; alarm reception and handling; analysis of traffic conditions based on the traffic flow information; and aid decision-making for various traffic violations and accidents.

The emergency response management is a systematic, proactive approach to disaster and incident preparation, prevention, response, recovery and mitigation to assist the field officers who respond to incidents or events and it also serves as the coordination hub for an incident response. It consists of initial incident dispatch, incident analysis, assessment of risk and vulnerabilities, and dissemination of meaningful information and an actionable intelligence for decision makers and first responders to respond to an incident for a quick resolution.

The DGP said that social media has grown exponentially in the last few years to become an integral part of the community and it is incredibly influential and has the power to radically impact the public perception. Officials said that the social media tools help in analyzing information from publicly available social media posts, tweets, and social media conversations that could be a threat. These tools have the ability to provide an early warning of possible problematic situations, sentiment analysis using taxonomy, geo-location pattern analysis etc., and disseminate the critical information to the field officers for timely responsiveness.

