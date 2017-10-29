Hyderabad police reunite baby boy with mother after being sold by neighbour

Hyderabad police said they were investigating whether the baby’s mother had any role in the matter. (Photo for representation) Hyderabad police said they were investigating whether the baby’s mother had any role in the matter. (Photo for representation)

A one-and-half-month-old boy, allegedly sold for Rs 40,000 to a woman by his mother’s neighbour, was rescued by the city police from Medak district of Telangana on Saturday. Police also nabbed two women – identified as Jayashree and Anasuya.

According to police, Jayashree, the neighbour of the boy’s mother (30), a housemaid, had allegedly sold the infant to Anasuya soon after his birth in the first week of September. The boy’s mother had sought financial assistance from Jayashree for the delivery as her husband had left her last year, a Uppal police station official said.

“Soon after the (boy’s) birth, Jayashree told the woman that the baby had been shifted to another hospital due to his ill-health. However, she allegedly sold the baby to Anasuya for Rs 40,000,” the official said.

He said the boy’s mother lodged a police complaint after her pleas to Jayashree to know about her son’s whereabouts fell on deaf years. During an investigation, the police traced the boy to Medak and reunited him with his mother after rescuing him.

A case was registered against Jayashree and Anasuya under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act. Police said they were investigating whether the baby’s mother had any role in the matter.

