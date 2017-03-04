Hyderabad Police arrests couple for assaulting daughter-in-laws after their sons sent ‘talaq’ messages on Whatsapp

The Hyderabad Police arrested the parents of two US-based brothers who sent ‘talaq’ messages on Whatsapp, for assaulting their daughter-in-laws when they refused to leave their house. The brothers, Abdul Sohail and Abdul Aqil, also put a display photo of tripe talaq on their mobile phones to convey the message to their wives, living in Moghalpura area. The police acted on the complaint lodged by the brothers’ wives who stated that after they received the talaq messages, the in-laws threw them out of the house five days ago and assaulted them when they resisted the eviction. Police officials from Moghalpura Police station in South Zone arrested 60-year-old Mohammed Hafiz and wife Athiya Begum.

Police said that the two brothers Abdul Sohail and Abdul Aqeel had gone to New York last year after getting jobs in a private company. While Abdul Sohail had married Heena Fathima in 2012, Abdul Aqil had married Mehren Noor in 2015. Sohail and Fathima have two children while Aqil and Noor have one child. However, since last two months, the brothers have been sending messages to their wives regarding divorce which they ignored.

“Five days ago, my husband messaged ‘talaq’ written three times and another message that he had divorced me. This is unacceptable. My sister-in-law also received a similar message from her husband. Then both brothers put triple talaq as their status and display photo on Whatsapp. We have done nothing wrong to divorce us. If they want to divorce then it should be done legally and abiding the formalities. They cannot divorce us like this,’’ Heena Fathima said.

The boys’ father, Mohammed Hafiz, said that as his sons divorced them, he could not keep them in his house anymore and kicked them out along with the children. The women staged a protest by sitting outside their husbands’ house.

When Deputy Commissioner of Police of South Zone, V Satyanarayana, intervened and asked the in-laws to allow the daughter-in-law in the house, Mohammed Hafiz flatly refused saying his sons had already divorced them. “He claimed that since his sons uttered talaq thrice over phone, under the Shariat law it was considered that they have already divorced so the daughter-in-law cannot stay in the house anymore,’’ Inspector R Devendra said.

When the two women refused to go away and sat on a dharna in front of the house, the in-laws allegedly assaulted and abused them following which they lodged a complaint.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd