MLC election: Candidates photos get swapped; repoll on Mar 19

A repoll will be held on March 19 for the MLC seat in Hyderabad Ranga Reddy and Mahaboobnagar teachers constituency due to swapping of candidates’ pictures on the ballot paper, an official said on Thursday. “We will inquire at what level the mistake was committed. We will inquire whether it was done at the printing level or before going for printing. There will be a repoll on March 19,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Bhanwar Lal said in a media briefing at Hyderabad.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

According to reports sent to the CEO at Hyderabad, one of the contestants found that the pictures of two independent candidates were swapped on the ballot paper. The error was brought to the notice of Election Commission.