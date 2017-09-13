Hyderabad: Missing girl’s body found

The body has decomposed so we are assuming she died on Saturday night. There are no injuries, but some clues point to murder. Post-mortem report is awaited,’’ said Inspector Ram Reddy of Ameenpur police station. (Representational Image) The body has decomposed so we are assuming she died on Saturday night. There are no injuries, but some clues point to murder. Post-mortem report is awaited,’’ said Inspector Ram Reddy of Ameenpur police station. (Representational Image)

The body of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday night was found amid boulders in the Ameenpur hillocks on Tuesday morning. Chandini, a Class XII student at a private junior college, left home Saturday evening to meet friends. Her parents lodged a complaint after she did not not return till 8.30 pm. Police on Tuesday said construction workers spotted her body between boulders. She was the daughter of a businessman.

Police have detained a former schoolmate of Chandini and his three friends after CCTV footage purportedly showed her with them that evening. “The body has decomposed so we are assuming she died on Saturday night. There are no injuries, but some clues point to murder. Post-mortem report is awaited,’’ said Inspector Ram Reddy of Ameenpur police station. “The area where the body was found is desolate. We don’t think she would have gone there by herself late in the evening,” Reddy said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App