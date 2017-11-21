Hyderabad Metro to soon start operations: Five things you should know

The first 30-km stretch of the Hyderabad Metro that will soon be opened for operations will be made up of sections of two separate intersecting Metro corridors.The first stretch of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) will soon become operational. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety has sanctioned authorisation for a key stretch of the project, reported PTI. The clearance to the project being developed by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (LTMRHL) was given after CMRS Ram Kripal Railway Safety Commission Team inspected the project’s works and systems for a period of three days from November 17.

Here are five things you should know about Hyderabad’s Metro project:

1. The opening will set a record as no other Metro project in India has rolled out operations in such a long stretch in one go after inauguration. The project is set to get operational soon on the Miyapur-Ameerpet (13km) of corridor-I and Ameerpet-Nagole (17km) segment of corridor-III.

2. The Rs 14,000 crore project was planned with three corridors in Hyderabad. However, the inaugural 30 km stretch is made up of sections of two different intersecting corridors that connect two ends of the city. The Metro trains and the related infrastructure has especially been made disabled friendly with multiple ramps at stations and platforms, grabhold in Metros, high contrast signboards for the visually impaired as well as ticket vending machines to help the speech impaired.

3. CMRS has approved the section connecting Mettuguda and SR Nagar via :Ameerpet Interchange Metro Station. This will allow LTMHRL to operate Metro trains from Nagole to Miyapur via Ameerpet seamlessly. CMRS approval for commissioning stage 1 — Nagole to Mettuguda and stage 2 — Miyapur to SR Nagar has already been secured by the LTMHRL

4. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first phase of the project.

5. The Hyderabad Metro project is also expected to eventually adopt driver-less Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology on all of its three corridors. L&T has in the past 2-3 years carried out successful trial runs of this technology on this line as well. However, for now, the Metro corporation will stick to locomotive pilots running the Metro trains till the passengers get accustomed to the technology.

The project started in July 2012 and was slated for completion in June 2017 (all three corridors). However, delays caused due to land acquisition and other problems extended the completion date.

