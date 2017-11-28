Hyderabad Metro rail inauguration LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi takes inaugural ride from Miyapur station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro rail project. He then joined Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take part in the inaugural ride from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back. The first phase of the project, a 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole, will cover 24 stations including Ameerpet and Secunderabad.

The fares are fixed between Rs 10 and Rs 60, and passengers can also avail the smart card facility. The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5.30 am to 11 pm, depending on the requirements.

Metro rail decked up for the inaugural ride. (Source: Express photo by Sreenivas Janyala) Metro rail decked up for the inaugural ride. (Source: Express photo by Sreenivas Janyala)

Hyderabad Metro rail inauguration LIVE UPDATES:

3.00 pm: PM Modi will now head to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) for the opening of the eighth edition of the three-day GES. He will also host a dinner tonight at the Taj Falaknuma Palace before concluding his Hyderabad visit.

2.45 pm: Some of the highlights of the Hyderabad Metro rail are are road-level ramps for wheelchairs, wide corridors for easy maneuverability at stations, extra wide automated fare collection gates, spacious lifts with Braille buttons and a tactile strip till the edge of the platform to help the visually challenged navigate better.

2.38 pm: IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao had previously said 35 women loco pilots will be steering the Hyderabad Metro trains.

2.35 pm: The metro will be thrown open to the public from 6 am tomorrow. The services will run until 10 pm.

2.30 pm: PM Modi and Chief Minister KCR have embarked on the inaugural metro ride from Miyapur. The seven-minute trip will see them travel to Kukatpally metro station, and back.

2.20 pm: PM Modi has officially inaugurated the Miyapur metro station. An audio & visual presentation highlighting the Hyderabad metro project is being shown.

2.10 pm: We are now waiting for PM Modi to arrive at the Miyapur metro station to launch the Hyderabad metro rail project.

Preparations underway for the Hyderabad Metro rail inauguration.

(Source: Express photo by Sreenivas Janyala) Preparations underway for the Hyderabad Metro rail inauguration.(Source: Express photo by Sreenivas Janyala)

2:03 pm: The metro tickets are priced between Rs 10 and Rs 60. The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two kilometres and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km.

2:02 pm: The project has been divided into three corridors. Each train will initially have three coaches, with a capacity of about 330 people in each coach. The government said that depending upon the traffic in the future, the number of coaches can also increase.

1:57 pm: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said, “This will be the longest stretch for any metro in our country being unveiled on day one. We are going to start the stretch of 30 kms, from Nagole to Miyapur…After Prime Minister formally inaugurates on November 28, metro services would be opened for public on the next day (on 29th) at 6 am.”

1: 56 pm: Hyderabad metro rail will open for commuters from Wednesday. The inaugural ride will also set a record as no other metro project has rolled out such a long stretch in one go.

1:50 pm: We believe in cooperative federalism. There is no question of discriminating against states where we are not in power. We are committed to the overall development of our country: PM Modi.

1:47 pm: In the southern part of the country, the BJP has not got many opportunities to serve in Government. Yet, our workers (Karyakartas) are always working on the ground and being with people. We are proud of this family of BJP workers, says Modi.

1:46 pm: Today, the attention of the world is on Hyderabad. This city is hosting a prestigious international summit where industry leaders from the world are joining, says PM Modi at Hyderabad Airport.

PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad Airport. (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad Airport. (Source: ANI photo)

1:45pm: PM Narendra Modi has started speaking. Stay tuned for the updates.

1.30 pm: PM Modi has arrived at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad. He was received by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The prime minister will now head to Miyapur, where he will flag off the Hyderabad metro rail.

