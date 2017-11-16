Hyderabad Metro to have host of disabled-friendly features

Hyderabad Metro. (Source: ltmetro.in) Hyderabad Metro. (Source: ltmetro.in)

Hyderabad Metro Rail Corporation (HMRC) has taken several measures to make travel comfortable for the disabled, a senior official said. HMRC managing director N V S Reddy said the concessionaire – L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad – that is developing the 72km elevated corridor – has provided a barrier-free environment for physically, visually challenged as well as elderly persons using the rail system.

He said disabled commuters will have a ramp right at the road level so as to make wheelchairs accessible to lifts. These lifts would have operating buttons in Braille, he added.

The metro coaches have facilities to accommodate wheelchairs with special grab-holds designed for the purpose, Reddy said. Ticket-vending machines have been designed to help people with speech impairment while signages will have high contrast levels as well as pictograms to help the partially blind and the unlettered, respectively, Reddy said.

Hyderabad Metro is set to get operational soon on the Miyapur-Ameerpet (13km) of corridor-I and Ameerpet-Nagole (17km) segment of corridor-III.

