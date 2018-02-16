Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast case: Shrikant Purohit declared hostile witness

Following Purohit’s deposition, the prosecution declared him hostile. (File photo) Following Purohit’s deposition, the prosecution declared him hostile. (File photo)

Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit, who was made a witness by the NIA in the Mecca Masjid blast case, on Wednesday told the special NIA court that his statement as a witness was never recorded either by the CBI, which first probed the case, nor by NIA, which took over the case in 2011. Following Purohit’s deposition, the prosecution declared him hostile.

NIA’s Special Public Prosecutor N Harinath told The Indian Express that Purohit was listed as witness number 106 to the conspiracy to carry out the blast at Mecca Masjid in 2007; to identify Swami Aseemanand, Sunil Joshi, Devendra Gupta and other accused; and prove that Aseemanand called him after the murder of Joshi, an accused in Ajmer Dargah blast case.

Appearing on Wednesday before the IVth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge cum Special Court for NIA cases, Purohit told the court that he knew Aseemanand and other accused like Gupta and Joshi, but only in his capacity as an Army intelligence officer trying to gather information. He denied ever meeting any of them.

Purohit also denied that he received a call from Aseemanand on December 29, 2007, inquiring if he knew who was behind Joshi’s murder.

Harinath said, “Purohit denied knowing of the conspiracy and declined that there was any conspiracy at all. He said he knew Aseemanand and the others, but only because he was gathering information about them. He said that in his statement recorded under CrPC Section 161 before the investigating officer of CBI, there was no mention of Mecca Masjid. Due to this, the prosecution declared him hostile.” He said Purohit turning hostile would not impact the case. “He was not the main witness. Of the 222 witnesses examined, only 35 have turned hostile,’’ Harinath said. He said that only eight witnesses remained to be examined in the case, and the trial may be over by end of April.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App